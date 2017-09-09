Countdown to Apple’s Sept 12 product launch: A look at the iPhone (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 — Apple has set September 12 for its most significant new product announcement in years.

The event will be the first at the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California and will take place in a theatre named for company co-founder Steve Jobs.

The tech giant is expected to launch its latest iPhone model fit with a variety of features that will most certainly transform the way people use the high-end device.

Ahead of Apple’s big product launch, Bloomberg’s Emily Chang takes a look back at the most crucial product for the company: the iPhone. — Bloomberg

A man uses his phone to take pictures outside an Apple store in Beijing July 28, 2016. Apple is set for a major product launch on September 12. — Reuters pic