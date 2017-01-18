Could OLED screen technology be in store for next-gen iPhone?

Apple's most recent handsets, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, launched in September 2016. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 18 — 2017 is an important year for Apple, marking the tenth anniversary of the original iPhone’s release. As a result, the next model in the iPhone line-up is particularly eagerly awaited and could bring several new features from Apple, according to leaks reported by various tech websites.

In terms of build, the next iPhone is likely to have a stainless steel chassis holding two glass plates. The highest-end model should be in store for an OLED display, offering higher contrast and deeper blacks, as well as a slimmer, more lightweight build compared with LCD technology. OLED also uses less power than classic LCD. The switch to OLED technology could allow Apple to make a first iPhone handset with a certain degree of curvature, like its main rival Samsung’s Galaxy S7 edge. Ultimately, the iPhone 8 could come in three versions: Classic, Plus and curved.

Like Samsung, Apple could also be working on a smartphone with a borderless display covering almost all of the device’s front surface, like the Xiaomi Mi Mix, which caused a sensation in 2016. As a result, the iPhone’s traditional “Home” button could be ditched, but Touch ID fingerprint-reading technology and the front-facing camera could be integrated directly into the screen, as suggested by a system already patented by Apple. It’s unclear whether this would be reserved for the OLED model or would come to the full range of handsets. All models are expected to get dust-resistant builds and, for the first time, proper water-resistance for depths up to one meter (IP68 certification).

Finally, Apple could bring a wireless charging solution to its smartphone, inspired by the induction charging system the American tech firm already uses for its Apple Watch.

Over the years, Apple has traditionally unveiled its new iPhone models in the fall, so the “iPhone 8” isn’t expected before September 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews