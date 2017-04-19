Last updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 11:29 am GMT+8

Conde Nast unveils first-ever magazine covers shot with iPhone 7

Wednesday April 19, 2017
10:09 AM GMT+8

The cover for the ‘Bon Appetit’ annual travel issue, shot using an iPhone 7. — Handout via AFPThe cover for the ‘Bon Appetit’ annual travel issue, shot using an iPhone 7. — Handout via AFPNEW YORK, April 19 — Publisher Condé Nast has revealed two magazine covers — for Bon Appétit and Condé Nast Traveller — shot using an iPhone 7 Plus, marking the first-time ever that either publication has used the Apple-produced smartphone for their cover shots.

The images — for this year’s Bon Appétit annual travel issue and the Condé Nast Traveller annual HOT LIST AWARDS issue respectively — were captured using the new photo tools available with the iPhone 7 Plus, such as its dual-camera system and “Portrait mode”, which applies a depth-of-field effect to make the foreground subject sharp while creating a blurred background.

The unveiling of both covers signals a change in attitude towards phone photography, and could forge a new oath for both professional and amateur photographers, according to Bon Appétit creative director Alex Grossman.

Commenting on the magazine’s first foray into iPhone photography for the cover — which was shot by celebrated photographers Peden + Munk — Grossman said: “It changes the whole process and feel of a photo shoot, making it more intimate, less invasive, more nimble. We wanted to create something our reader would relate to.”

“Shooting the well is one thing. Shooting the cover is another...This is technology completely changing how the publishing and design industries are moving forward.” — AFP-Relaxnews

