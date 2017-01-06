CES 2017: New apps, programmes to aid your workouts

Attendees look over a Casio WSD-F20 Pro Trek Smart watch with built-in GPS, expected to be available in April according to a representative, during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, January 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

LAS VEGAS, Jan 6 — With this year’s Consumer Electronics Show 2017 currently taking place in Las Vegas through to Sunday, we round up our pick of the most exciting fitness apps and high-tech wellness initiatives being showcased at the event to give you a healthy boost this year.

TomTom introduces new sports app

TomTom has launched its new TomTom Sports app, co-created with athletes and fitness app users to offer useful data that will help push you through a variety of workouts.

Using just one app, users can now track 12 different activity types including running, cycling and swimming, skiing, and trail running, as well as receive personalized feedback, performance stats right down to the second, and the ability to compare stats against personal bests to see how far you’ve come.

Users will also receive motivational messages and have access to social sharing functions to exchange information with friends via Strava, Nike+, Endomondo, MapMyFitness, Runkeeper and more, to help push yourself and each other even further.

Fitbit announces new partnerships

Fitbit has announced a variety of new partnerships, including adding its bestselling Fitbit Charge 2 into the UnitedHealthcare MotionTM wellness programme.

Those who are part of the employer-sponsored programme will be able to use their Fitbit Charge 2 to track their own activity against the programme’s activity metrics and earn money in the process, up to US$4 per day in credits by achieving one or more of the programmes fitness goals.

The company has also announced that they will now also be working with three new health and fitness brands to give an extra boost to users’ health and fitnes.

Habit, the personalized nutrition programme, will use the tracker’s data to create customised food recommendations and nutrition plans for users; Peloton, which offers at-home studio bike classes will share post-ride data with the app; and VirZOOM, an online virtual reality sports game will send credit for your VR bike ride to your Fitbit app to help you reach your workout goals.

Cogilex R&D Inc launches health search engine Seenso Health

Tech innovation company Cogilex R&D Inc. has launched a new type of search engine especially for wellness, Seenso Health.

The first-of-its-kind according to Cogilex, Seenso ranks webpages intelligently based on the meaning of their content, rather than their keywords or the URL’s popularity, so users can receive more accurate answers to their health queries, gain a better understanding of their condition, and make better medical decisions.

In addition there will be no advertisements and no user tracking to protect your privacy. — AFP-Relaxnews