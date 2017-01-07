CES 2017: the big names launching new wearables

New Balance's RunIQ ― New Balance / Jabra handout via AFP-RelaxnewsLAS VEGAS, Jan 7 ― With this year’s Consumer Electronics Show 2017 currently taking place in Las Vegas through January 8, there has been a variety of new wearables released that are sure to excite fitness fans.

Here we round up our pick of the newest launches being showcased at the event that will help you track, record and boost your performance no matter how you like to move.

New Balance

After teasing fans last year, New Balance has finally released details of its first ever smartwatch, the New Balance RunIQ.

Specifically designed for runners by runners, the new smartwatch will help athletes focus on and track their run with built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, lap button, interval capability, and marathon distance battery life so your watch can last as long as you can.

New Balance have also partnered up with Strava to add a fun, social feature, allowing runners to connect with and share workouts with the app’s global community of athletes.

Steel HR 40mm ― Black by Withings ― Withings handout via AFP-RelaxnewsWithings Steel HR

Not a new release, but still exciting news for fans of French brand Withings, which has announced that its Steel HR wearable is now available internationally through Withings.com and retail stores, and with tracking for ten new activities.

The popular health watch has now added automatic activity tracking for tennis, ping pong, squash, badminton, weightlifting, basketball, football, volleyball, dance, and boxing, and enables over 30 activities to be logged manually.

Casio has announced a second smart outdoor watch. ― Casio handout via AFP-RelaxnewsCasio WSD-F20

Casio has announced the release of the second product in its Smart Outdoor Watch category, the new WSD-F20.

Featuring a water resistant and rugged design, the WSD-F20 has been created with outdoor adventurers in mind. Suitable for tracking activities such as trekking, cycling, fishing, winter sports, and watersports, the watch also uses GPS data and color maps in the Hiking function to record routes taken, and for winter sports the course and maximum speed of each run in the Snow function. The low-power GPS and color map functionality can also be used offline, and maps downloaded in advance, ensuring you don’t get lost when out and about.

The Misfit Vapor is the first smartwatch from the company to feature a touchscreen. ― Misfit handout via AFP-RelaxnewsMisfit Vapour

Misfit continues to expand its offering of wearables with the announcement of the Misfit Vapor.

Designed to track activities with an accelerometer, altimeter (to measure elevation) and an optical heart rate monitor, the Vapor also features built-in GPS and is the first smartwatch from the company to feature a touchscreen display.

Suunto has added its first ever GPS sports watch to the Spartan Collection, the Sunnto Spartan Sport Wrist HR Watch. ― Suunto handout via AFP-RelaxnewsSuunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR Watch

Suunto has added its first ever GPS sports watch to its Spartan Collection, the Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR Watch.

Featuring Suunto’s signature sturdy design as well as all the same multisport tracking features as found in the original Spartan Sport, the new release will also incorporate heart rate technology from industry leader Valencell to gives accurate measurements, as well as the option to use the watch with a traditional heart rate sensor when needed. ― AFP