Celcom has a new Home Wireless broadband service with up to 1TB of data

Celcom has announced a new Home Wireless service which offers up to a whopping 1TB of data. — SoyaCincau picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Fibre broadband is the best option to connect your entire home. However, if the service isn’t available, 4G wireless broadband is your next best alternative. Unlike Fibre, the quota for most wireless broadband plans is usually fixed and it may not be enough to satisfy those who use their broadband for video streaming.

Now Celcom has announced a new Home Wireless service which offers up to a whopping 1TB of data. This should be enough to satisfy most video streamers.

The Home Wireless service comes in three options which ranges from RM74.20/month to RM159/month. On the base Home Wireless Gold Plan of RM74.20/month, you get 25GB of data and additional 40GB of data for Video Walla and Music Walla streaming.

Moving up a notch is Home Wireless Gold Plus at RM106/month and it comes with 50GB of high-speed data and additional 100GB for Video Walla and Music Walla streaming. For those who really stream a lot, the highest Home Wireless Platinum at RM159/month comes with 150GB of data plus 1TB for Video and Music streaming.

To recap, Celcom’s Video Walla covers several video platforms YouTube, iflix, Netflix, Tonton, AstroGo, Dimsum and Daily Motion. Meanwhile, the Music Walla partner list include Joox, Raku, KKBox, FlyFM, HotFM and most Astro Radio channels.

The benefit of going wireless is that you can get activated quicker and there’s no wall hacking required. They didn’t reveal the type of wireless router they are providing but Celcom says that it can connect up to 64 devices. The Home Wireless service also comes with a 30 Days return policy so you can terminate it early if you’re not satisfied.

Additional information on the Home Wireless plans is quite limited. There’s no FAQ and even the coverage map is not working at the time of posting. We’ll update more as soon as we get more info.

You can learn more on Celcom’s Home Wireless page. — SoyaCincau