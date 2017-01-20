‘Call of Duty’ tops 2016 best-seller list

‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ retained the franchise’s US best-selling status for the third year running. — Handout via AFPNEW YORK, Jan 20 — Last year’s addition to the franchise might not have performed as well as its predecessor but Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was still 2016’s best-selling video game according to NPD Group.

Released in November 2016, early prognosis for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare suggested a departure from the example set by 2015’s Call of Duty: Black Ops III — both NPD and Cowen Research Group indicated that Infinite Warfare sales were about half those of the previous game.

But neither that nor the new hard sci-fi direction of the game prevented Infinite Warfare from becoming the year’s biggest game at digital and retail combined, according to NPD’s annual ranking.

Genre rival Battlefield 1 won considerable favour following its own announcement, rejecting a contemporary or futuristic setting.

Instead it chose an early 20th century scenario, that of World War I, looking to history just as the first games in the Call of Duty, Battlefield, and now dormant Medal of Honour franchises had done at their outset.

It finished 2016 as the second best-selling game of the year.

For comparison, in 2015, the same studio’s movie franchise tie-in, Star Wars Battlefront, was the year’s fourth biggest-selling game while a Battlefield Hardline spin-off did not make NPD’s top 10; 2013’s Battlefield 4 was that year’s fourth top seller.

Over that period, a Call of Duty title topped the list each year save for 2013 when Grand Theft Auto V was king — three years later and it still figures in the annual chart.

Back to 2016 and its sports and action games that make up the top 10; entries to annual sports franchises NBA 2K17, Madden NFL 17 and Fifa 17 figure, as does highly polished team action game Overwatch and November 2015’s Call of Duty release.

Taking place in a post-apocalyptic, wintry New York Tom Clancy’s The Division reviewed well, if not outstandingly, but nevertheless vaulted nearly all other challengers to become 2016’s third best-selling game, as developer Ubisoft added new content throughout the year.

And late November launch Final Fantasy XV, which arrived after around 10 years of development, is the chart’s only game without a multi-player element — though 50-hours plus of lavish adventure, distraction, and general oddness provides plenty to discuss.

2016 Top 10 Games (Physical and Digital, all platforms, by revenue), NPD Group

1. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

2. Battlefield 1

3. Tom Clancy’s The Division

4. NBA 2K17

5. Madden NFL 17

6. Grand Theft Auto V

7. Overwatch

8. Call of Duty: Black Ops III

9. Fifa 17

10. Final Fantasy XV — AFP-Relaxnews