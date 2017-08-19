‘Call of Duty,’ Blizzard, ‘Destiny 2’ at Gamescom 2017: How to watch, what to expect

Visitors play ‘Overwatch’ at Paris Games Week in October 2016. — AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Aug 19 — Activision Blizzard is bringing a roster of powerhouse titles to Gamescom 2017 with a series of livestreams lined up: Call of Duty: WWII on August 22, Blizzard Entertainment's stable including Overwatch, Starcraft 2 and Hearthstone from August 23 and sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 on August 24.

Call of Duty: WWII, August 22

A private online beta testing phase acts as incentive to pre-order November's addition to the Call of Duty franchise — August 25-28 on PlayStation 4, September 1-4 for PS4 and Xbox One. A livestream from Gamescom is set for 10am PDT, 1pm EDT, 6pm UK, 7pm CEST, 10.30pm India, then 1am the next day in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 2am in Japan, and 3am in Sydney, Australia.

Check callofduty.com for more.

Blizzard Entertainment Reveal Ceremony, August 23

Well known for World of Warcraft, Starcraft 2 and now Diablo 3, Blizzard Entertainment is expected to unveil a new arena for 2016's sensational team action game Overwatch. It's also bringing a new group mission to card game Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft.

Heroes of the Storm has established itself as an alternative to the more intense League of Legends and Dota 2; Diablo 3 and Starcraft 2 are due new content, while Starcraft Remastered was recently released.

Blizzard's event-long streaming schedule starts at 12 noon local time, while the one-hour-and-15-minute Reveal Ceremony is set for 9am PDT, 12 noon EDT, 5pm UK, 6pm CEST and South Africa, 9.30pm India, then midnight in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 1am Japan, and 2am Sydney, Australia the next day.

See gamescom.blizzard.com for livestream schedules and details.

Destiny 2 showcase, August 24

Published by parent company Activision, sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 has a 15-minute broadcast planned the following day, separate from the Blizzard reveal ceremony.

It starts at 7.30am PDT, 10.30am EDT, 3.30pm UK, 4.30pm CEST and South Africa, 10.30pm in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 11.30pm in Japan, and then 12.30am the next day in Australia, Sydney.

See the franchise website at destinythegame.com for more. — AFP-Relaxnews