Brydge unveils debut Microsoft Surface keyboard

Brydge keyboards for the Microsoft Surface tablets. ― Brydge Keyboards handout via AFP-RelaxnewsSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4 ― Tech brand Brydge has unveiled its first keyboard for the Microsoft Surface tablet.

Named the Brydge 12.3, the keyboard is the only option for the Microsoft Surface Pro that removes the dependency of a kickstand, effectively turning it into a laptop. With a 100 per cent aluminium body with a full backlit keyboard, 180-degree screen rotation, Bluetooth connectivity and optional expandable 128gb SSD storage, it is set to go on display at CES today and has already been named one of the event’s 2017 Innovation Awards Honourees.

The Brydge 12.3 launches commercially on January 5, starting at US$149.99 (RM673.83)MSRP. For more information, see www.brydgekeyboards.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews