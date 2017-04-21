Bring a dinosaur to life with your phone (VIDEO)

Fancy a pink-and-blue dinosaur? You can make a dinosaur come alive in any colours you want by using your phone. ― Pictures by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Always wanted to have a dinosaur romping in your living room without leaving a mess or trail of destruction in its wake?

Now you can, with UK firm Basically AR’s augmented reality apps, which feature the same technology used in the wildly popular mobile game Pokemon Go.

See a dinosaur virtually come alive on the screen of your phone or tablet, roaring and stamping not in a far-off imagined land, but superimposed onto the very backdrop of wherever you are, be it your bedroom or kitchen, or standing right next to you.

You can move it about, enlarge it or shrink it to seemingly fit into your friend’s palm, pose and snap a photo with it and email the memento to your family and friends.

All this by using your phone to scan a page off Basically AR’s Dinosaurs Alive colouring book and pairing it with the downloaded free app that works without an Internet connection.

That menacing-looking dinosaur can be shrunk to a friendly palm-size. “The world is going from books to ebooks, so this is actually a medium that bridges the two — between physical books and electronic books. Basically, by scanning a printed image, you are bringing it to life in digital form,” Basically AR founder Kuleindiren Selvanadam or Indren told Malay Mail Online in an interview.

A local, Indren in November chose Malaysia as the first South-east Asian country to launch the company’s current stable of colouring and activity books: Dinosaurs Alive, animatAR and Aladdin.

See Aladdin in action. The Aladdin storybook app goes beyond having animated cartoon figures pop up as the classic children’s tale is narrated. It gives you a customised experience, showing the characters dressed in the very colours that you have coloured in on the book.

You can also immerse yourself in Aladdin’s world, with the virtual reality (VR) function in the app offering 360-degree exploration of scenes in the storybook. Try pairing it with a VR headset if you have one.

The books can be found in Malaysia in the Kinokuniya, Times, and Chapter One bookstores as well as department store Parkson and online. They come with their own bespoke apps.

Basically AR is focusing on children aged three to 15 years old and is due to release three more books in Malaysia this year, branching out into the educational titles of Planets ARVR, Anatomy ARVR and Dinosaurs ARVR. Indren said the company, which also provides AR and VR technology for its clients Hasbro and Sony, wants to be a “niche player” in children’s education where children would have fun learning and would want to read. “In terms of education the main thrust of this is the 3D visualisation where it gives them the ability to see, learn and understand better. And as young kids when you are trying to teach them complex shapes, complex dimension, (there’s) nothing like seeing it in 3D, seeing how it works. “At the same time, when you are reading a story and you know you are trying to understand something, and then you see it come to life, you see it in action, you see it happening… the engagement makes them more interested… A lot of kids, they hate reading they don’t read, so you are making their learning process a bit more interesting, a bit more exciting,” he said. “And in biology for instance, you can take a heart, you can dissect it and then we can show how all the veins run, where the oxygenated blood is, where the deoxygenated blood runs, and you can revolve it in three dimension, so with that you would be able to see how it works,” he added. Basically AR founder Indren believes virtual reality and augmented reality will help children learn better. You can try it out for free by downloading Basically AR’s promotional app ColourpicsAR from both the Google Play store and the Apple App store, and start the fun times by printing out the promotional pages on paper and scanning them. This month’s giveaway by Basically AR is this cute Triceratops dinosaur. See it pop up in the colours you colour it in: Print this out to use with the free ColourpicsAR app. ― Picture by Choo Choy May