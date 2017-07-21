‘Blade Runner 2049’ gets VR tie-in: ‘Replicant Pursuit’ (VIDEO)

Ridley Scott’s previous films ‘Alien: Covenant’ and ‘The Martian’ were both supported by VR experiences. — Handout via AFPSAN DIEGO, July 21 — The first of three Blade Runner VR titles has its players join the hunt for rogue cyborgs in a new game from the studio behind Left 4 Dead and Evolve.

Turtle Rock Studios is best known for zombie apocalypse action game Left 4 Dead and, more recently, asymmetrical monster-versus-humans arena Evolve.

Now it’s been brought on board to participate in a three-part adaptation of the Blade Runner film franchise ahead of an extremely long-awaited sequel arriving in cinemas from October 6, 2017.

Blade Runner: Replicant Pursuit has its players climb into the seat of a police-issue flying car known as a spinner.

It’s from within these confines that players locate and pursue another hijacked vehicle, manned by a rogue replicant wanted for murder.

Blade Runner: Replicant Pursuit is the product of a partnership between Facebook-owned hardware firm Oculus VR and Blade Runner 2049 production company Alcon Interactive Group.

A total of three VR experiences from three different developers are planned, with the remaining two being readied for nearer the film’s October premiere.

Harrison Ford appeared in the iconic 1982 Ridley Scott film, with Ford co-starring in Blade Runner 2049 and Scott on the team of executive producers.

Ryan Gosling stars alongside Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Sylvia Joeks, Dave Bautista and Robin Wright.

Directing the cyberpunk sequel is Denis Villeneuve, who is on a hot run of form thanks to the crime thrillers Prisoners and Sicario, which he followed up with eight-time Oscar-nominated sci-fi Arrival.

Blade Runner: Replicant Pursuit has been announced for release through the Samsung smartphone-oriented Gear VR storefront from today. — AFP-Relaxnews