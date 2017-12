Bitmoji and Snapchat top the iTunes app chart for 2017

Bitmoji was the most popular app of 2017 in Apple's App Store. — Bitstrips picNEW YORK, Dec 7 — The Bitmoji application, which lets users communicate using their own cartoon avatar and custom emojis, was the App Store's most downloaded app of 2017. It comes ahead of Snapchat and YouTube in the global ranking of the year's most popular apps.

Top 10 most downloaded apps of 2017 worldwide

1. Bitmoji

2. Snapchat

3. YouTube

4. Messenger

5. Instagram

6. Facebook

7. Google Maps

8. Netflix

9. Spotify

10. Uber — AFP-Relaxnews