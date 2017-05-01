Bang & Olufsen’s latest speakers form a modular, customisable system (VIDEO)

COPENHAGEN, May 1 — Danish manufacturer Bang & Olufsen has unveiled the BeoSound Shape, a new wireless speaker system with a sleek minimalist design and a modular setup. The system can even help improve interior acoustics when not in use.

The BeoSound Shape audio system is made up of a series hexagonal tiles, arranged on a wall in a unique, customisable and modular design. Each tile has a specific function, as a speaker, an amplifier, an acoustic damper or a connectivity hub. They can be pieced together in endless combinations of varying sizes and are available in several colours. What’s more, the arrangement of the tiles has a direct impact on the acoustics of the room.

The BeoSound Shape is a modular wall-mounted speaker system that can be custom configured. — Picture by Bang & Olufsen via AFPThe system uses an algorithm, developed by Bang & Olufsen, to ensure an immersive, centred soundstage no matter where you are in the room. In other words, the lead singer stays in the centre of the soundscape and the instruments join in from the sides, seemingly staying in their place even when you move around. This creates what Bang & Olufsen calls a “band on the wall,” giving listeners the impression of a band playing live in the room. B&O has also developed an online design tool to help audio fans pick a layout for their tiles, suggesting optimal placements for the best results.

The BeoSound Shape will be available from Bang & Olufsen stores from August 2017. Prices depend on configurations (size, fabrics, etc.), but the basic kit, including eight tiles (four speakers, two sound-absorbing acoustic dampeners, one amplifier and one housing for the BeoSound Core connectivity hub) will start at €4,000 (RM18,927).

Check out the B&O BeoSound Shape in this video. — AFP-Relaxnews