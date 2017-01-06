Last updated Saturday, January 07, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Tech/Gadgets

Baidu unveils family robot at CES

Friday January 6, 2017
06:55 AM GMT+8

'Little Fish' powered by DUEROS. — AFP pic'Little Fish' powered by DUEROS. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 6 — Chinese search engine Baidu has joined forces with tech brand Ainemo on a voice-controlled family robot. 

Christened “Little Fish”, or “Xiaoyu Zaijia” in Chinese, the home assistant features a screen for additional interaction, allowing users to use video chat, play music, request on-demand services such as ordering takeout or movie tickets and control home appliances, all in one go.

The robot, which is powered by Baidu’s AI assistant platform DuerOS, is one of several to go on show at CES Las Vegas, where they are becoming something of a trend and are on offer from both niche brands and tech giants.

“We believe family robots will be the next big category that will be a member of everybody’s home, but it has to be useful and reliable, helping to solve real problems in people’s lives,” said Chenfeng Song, founder and CEO of Ainemo Inc.

For more information, visit here. — AFP-Relaxnews

