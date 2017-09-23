Asus extends Zenfone 4 range to cater for new uses, budgets

The Asus Zenfone 4 Pro will be available in France for €899.99. — Asus pic via AFPTAIPEH, Sept 23 — Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has presented an extended Zenfone 4 range designed to appeal to social networks and selfie enthusiasts, budding photographers, and power users. The smartphones are rolling out in international markets.

The most affordable Zenfone 4 is available in three versions, Max, Max Plus and Max Pro designed for users who prioritise communication and need a phone with a long battery life to stay in touch with friends and family whether it be via phone, SMS or social networks etc.

This series features devices equipped with batteries ranging from 4120 to 5000 mAh, which is equivalent to 46 days of standby in 4G and close to two days of intensive use.

Even more impressive, the phones can be used as emergency power banks for the charging of other devices. They are available with 5.2 and 5.5 displays and prices start at US$199 (RM835).

For their part, fans of selfies will no doubt be charmed by a dedicated series devoted to the art of auto-portraiture. The models in the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie range feature a dual-front camera which is accompanied by an application, SelfieMaster, that allows for real-time retouching not just of pictures but also of live video streams.

The flagship model of the collection, the Asus Zenfone 4, benefits from a dual main camera equipped with a Sony IMX362 image sensor equipped with an optical stabilizer that can take bright, sharp pictures, even in low light conditions.

For its part, the 120-degree wide-angle sensor located on the front of the device offers useful options for photographs of groups and other wider subjects. The mode features a 5.5-inch display.

Its high-end version, the Asus Zenfone 4 Pro, is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon S835 processor and 6GB of RAM. With regard to photography performance, this smartphone features dual rear cameras (12 and 16 MP) and a 2x optical zoom. — AFP-Relaxnews