Apple’s fitness trio could be the key to keep your resolutions

The AirPods' design might take some getting used to but offer a decent charge, good audio quality and comfort while exercising. KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Lose weight. Get fit. These two things are common resolutions and I admit, I make them every year. And (usually) fail.

I’ve tried apps. Diets.Tested out an Android Wear watch as a fitness tracker. It didn’t help.

Then Apple decided to lean heavily on fitness as a feature for its products. I’ve found that if apps aren’t enough, then maybe you need hardware as well.

Did it work? Long story short, it got me running. I hate running.

Three are we

What happened was I got to try the Nike+ edition of the Apple Watch. While it costs the same as a base model, if you work out this is the watch you want.

The special Nike+ Watch straps cannot be purchased separately—you can only get them as part of the Nike Watch+ package.

Why are these straps a big deal? The straps have perforations that help reduce weight, improve ventilation and proves far more comfortable while working out whether you’re sweating or running in the rain.

To properly test the watch out, it was paired with an Apple iPhone 7 Plus as well as Apple’s wireless earphones, the AirPods.

Combining these three together, I found, proved far more effective than just relying on apps and the watch especially when it came to running.

What I did

Apple's tweaked its Health app -- something iPhone users will appreciate. I downloaded Nike’s Nike+ Run Club app and the handy thing about it was that it could help create a running schedule, as well as customised running plan according to your needs.

All I needed to do was key in the times I could work out, my general fitness level and a running plan was created for me.

Though I needed to access the app on my phone initially, after that I could leave the iPhone at home and instead use the app on my watch to start logging my runs. Occasionally on days I scheduled runs, the watch would prompt me, asking if I’d like to run.

What was neat was I could put my running playlist onto my Apple Watch, sync my AirPods and listen to music while I ran.

Not having to deal with any wires as well as feeling safer that I didn’t have to worry about people mugging me for my phone (which I left at home when I ran) was greatly freeing.

The AirPods might look rather odd, but they worked well, staying in my ears even when I sprinted on inclines though if you’re running in the rain, I’d suggest you wear a weatherproof hoodie.

Another plus to the earphones is that they are easy to clean as they don’t have rubber or plastic bits that easily collect gunk. Thanks to the charging case, I never ran out of battery, usually resorting to charging the earphones in the case every 4-5 days.

I kept up a steady running schedule of three runs a week, until I came down with a flu that lasted a fortnight. I ended up switching to the Aaptiv app, which provides audio fitness lessons so I could work out with the AirPods in my ears guiding me through exercises.

A unified experience

The Nike+ Watch bands are exclusive to the model and cannot be purchased separately. Having tried various Android apps with Android phones, I found the integration of Apple’s Health apps and the health prompts to be far more useful.

It was cool to be reminded daily of how much activity I do, getting prompts to breathe and stand, to be overall less sedentary.

At the end of my month-long Apple fitness experience, I would say that if you run and own an iPhone, an Apple Watch is worth the investment. While I was initially unimpressed by AirPods, I now think that as far as fitness is concerned, they’re a far better bet than either Samsung’s IconX (with its paltry battery life) or other “sport” wireless earphones by the likes of Jabra.

The Apple Nike+ Watch can be purchased online with prices starting at RM1,649 while the AirPods retail for RM849 -- you might need to wait up to six weeks to get them, though they might arrive earlier if you’re lucky.

The Nike+ Run Club app is a free download while the Health app comes as part of Apple’s iOS mobile operating system.