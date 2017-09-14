Apple Watch Series 3: What the new release will offer fitness fans

Apple Watches are displayed during a launch event in Cupertino, California, September 12, 2017. — Reuters picCUPERTINO, Sept 14 — Apple unveiled its new LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 on Tuesday, allowing users to now play music, receive messages and make and receive calls without needing to be synced to a phone. But what does the new release mean for fitness fans? Here we detail some of the new health features available on what Apple has said is "the world’s number one watch."

The Apple Watch Series 3 includes some of the standard features available on most current fitness trackers out there at the moment, including tracking activity, flights climbed and outdoor workouts. One of its biggest new features however is the updated Heart Rate app for more detailed monitoring, including measurements during resting, workout, recovery, walking and Breathe sessions, a feature introduced as part of the Series 2 to add a mindfulness aspect to health.

In the Gallery

Jeff Williams, Apple COO, speaks as product images are shown behind him during a launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, shows the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Apple iPhone X samples are displayed during a product launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Apple Watches are displayed during a launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



An AirPower wireless charger is displayed along with other products during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



From left: iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and iPhone 8 models are displayed during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



From left: iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and iPhone 8 models are displayed during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, shows Animoji during a launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



An iPhone 8 (left) and an iPhone 8 Plus are displayed during a launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Apple Watches are displayed during a launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks as product images are shown behind him during a launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

Water resistant to 50 meters, the Series 3 can also be worn to track swimming, or for gym bunnies the GymKit will allow users to connect the watch to cardio equipment to sync data for a more accurate look at your performance. There is also an improved Workout app, and cardio fans can also benefit from the new High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) feature.

For those who like music to motivate them during a workout, Apple has redesigned the Music app to automatically sync playlists and your most listened-to music. Later in the fall there will also be access to Apple Music, which along with the new LTE connection, will enable users to stream any song just via the watch without needing an iPhone.

After teaming up with Nike on the Apple Watch Nike+ the Series 3 also comes with an updated Nike Run Club app to give runners which includes Audio Guided Runs and training tips from Nike’s team of elite coaches, athletes and entertainers, a new Cheers feature so friends can offer virtual cheers and words of encouragement to each other, and new elevation data reporting so you can see how far you climbed on your latest run. — AFP-Relaxnews