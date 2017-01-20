Apple updates GarageBand and Logic Pro X

GarageBand now features the synthesizer Alchemy which includes 150 Apple-designed patches from genres like EDM, Hip hop, Indie, rock and pop.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 — Apple has made significant updates to GarageBand and Logic Pro X for music makers.

GarageBand now features the synthesizer Alchemy (previously only available on Logic Pro X) which includes 150 Apple-designed patches from genres like EDM, Hip hop, Indie, rock and pop.

A redesigned sound browser also makes searching through instruments and patches easier than before.

Logic Pro X 10.3 has been updated with a more modern interface, improved audio production, and Touch Bar support on the new MacBook Pro. — AFP-Relaxnews