Apple unveils new emojis

Tuesday July 18, 2017
10:01 AM GMT+8

Apple introduces new emoji characters. — Handout via AFPApple introduces new emoji characters. — Handout via AFPSAN FRANCISCO, July 18 — Apple has today revealed the impending debut of a set of new emojis, in a bid to “make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity”.

Announced via its official newroom — and on Tim Cook’s Twitter feed, in celebration of “World Emoji Day” — the tech company confirmed it would be adding a range of new emoji to its iOS, macOS, and watchOS platforms later this year.

Among the new characters previewed today are new animals, such as such as a dinosaur and a zebra, and mythical creatures such as zombies, elves, fairy and vampire. There are also more food options to come, including a sandwich, a steak and a coconut.

While Apple hasn’t let slip exactly when the new emoji will be released, they are likely to be packaged into the iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra updates scheduled for this autumn, according to The Verge. — AFP-Relaxnews

