Apple TV eyes Amazon Fire TV’s success

Apple TV has struggled to distinguish its video offering from the generic fare available on internet boxes. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 10 ― With the recruitment of Timothy D. Twerdahl, the former director of the Amazon Fire TV unit, who has also worked at Roku and Netflix, it appears that Apple wants to boost sales of Apple TV by making its offering of content more attractive.

The latest version of the Apple TV came on the market in late 2015. At the time, the small form network appliance was distinguished by two innovations: a new touch remote with Siri integration allowing it to respond to voice commands and App Store access enabling users to take advantage of a range of games and applications on their televisions. Since then it has been enhanced by the introduction of an Apple Watch application, and iOS app, which, for the moment is only available in the US.

However, content has remained a weak point. With regard to video, Apple TV enables users to take advantage of video content providers as well as more traditional iTunes purchases. But in the absence of exclusive agreements or internally produced content, Apple TV has struggled to distinguish its video offering from the generic fare available on internet boxes. Other players, notably Amazon, have had more success in this regard.

Like the Apple TV, the Amazon Fire TV is a small network appliance which when connected to a television enables users to take advantage of a wide range of multimedia content. In the United States, its latest version is compatible with 4K format and provides access to 7,000 applications and games as well as more than 300,000 TV series episodes and films via applications like Netflix, HBO GO, Hulu and of course Amazon Video. Within the framework of its video offering, Amazon has the added attraction of numerous exclusives like the automobile show The Grand Tour and the Ronja series produced by the renowned Japanese animation studio Ghibli. ― AFP-Relaxnews