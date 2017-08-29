Apple to unveil next generation of iPhones in September

Apple is expected to unveil its latest array of iPhones at a product-announcement event slated for September 12.— AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 29 — Apple is expected to unveil its latest array of iPhones at a product-announcement event slated for September 12.

The news — originally reported by the Wall Street Journal — came from sources briefed on the company’s plans, with suggestions that the event will take place at the Steve Jobs auditorium of its new Cupertino campus.

The tech giant is expected to use the occasion to announce a raft of new products, including two new iterative iPhone updates, possibly named the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, as well as the much-anticipated iPhone 8, which is rumoured to have a hefty price-tag in the vicinity of US$1,000 (RM4,267.5) to start.

In addition to the new iPhone, Apple is also likely to release a new Apple TV with 4K HDR support — and possibly a fresh Apple Watch incarnation — as part of the event, with the company additionally expected to provide further details about the HomePod, an internet-connected speaker with voice control that was first announced in June (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews