Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Apple to unveil next generation of iPhones in September

Tuesday August 29, 2017
07:02 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Chelsea agree fee for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainChelsea agree fee for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

North Korea fires missile over Japan, sharply escalating tensionsNorth Korea fires missile over Japan, sharply escalating tensions

Saudi claims prepared to handle problems during HajSaudi claims prepared to handle problems during Haj

Watch the National Day-themed video starring Citizen LiowWatch the National Day-themed video starring Citizen Liow

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Apple is expected to unveil its latest array of iPhones at a product-announcement event slated for September 12.— AFP picApple is expected to unveil its latest array of iPhones at a product-announcement event slated for September 12.— AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 29 — Apple is expected to unveil its latest array of iPhones at a product-announcement event slated for September 12.

The news — originally reported by the Wall Street Journal — came from sources briefed on the company’s plans, with suggestions that the event will take place at the Steve Jobs auditorium of its new Cupertino campus.

The tech giant is expected to use the occasion to announce a raft of new products, including two new iterative iPhone updates, possibly named the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, as well as the much-anticipated iPhone 8, which is rumoured to have a hefty price-tag in the vicinity of US$1,000 (RM4,267.5) to start.

In addition to the new iPhone, Apple is also likely to release a new Apple TV with 4K HDR support — and possibly a fresh Apple Watch incarnation — as part of the event, with the company additionally expected to provide further details about the HomePod, an internet-connected speaker with voice control that was first announced in June (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline