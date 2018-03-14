Apple to hold annual software developer conference in June

Apple hasn't shared the agenda for this year's conference. — Reuters pic CUPERTINO, March 14 — Apple Inc said it will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference from June 4-8 in San Jose, California.

The company uses the event to galvanise the software developers that write apps for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and Apple TVs. Apple hasn’t shared the agenda for this year’s conference, but said on its website that company engineers will hold more than 100 sessions with developers on new technologies to be announced.

Tickets to the conference cost US$1,599 (RM6,225) and will be distributed via random selection after a registration process ending March 22, Apple said.

The company is working on new versions of its iPhone and Mac operating systems to be unveiled at the conference, Bloomberg News has reported. The highlight announcement will likely be an effort to combine the app systems for iPhones and Macs, resulting in improved apps for Mac computers.

Top executives often use the first day of the conference to introduce major new versions of the operating systems that run on its devices. The company sometimes also unveils new hardware at the event. At last year’s WWDC, Apple showed off upgraded iPads, the HomePod speaker, new Macs, and software-based enhancements for iPhones and Macs. The company also typically releases new features for developers to integrate into apps, like it did with augmented reality last year.

While Apple typically announces hundreds of new iPhone software features at WWDC, the company decided in January to push back some new features to 2019. For this year, Apple is working on new augmented-reality features for iPhones and iPads, a tool for parents to monitor their kids’ device usage, new Animojis, an improved version of Do Not Disturb, an updated stock tracking app, and deeper Siri integration, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg. — Bloomberg