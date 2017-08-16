Apple tightens HK returns policy ahead of anniversary iPhone

Traders buy for resale in China the newly-released Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones from people who bought the phones earlier from the Apple store, at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district September 19, 2014. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Aug 16 — Apple Inc is making it harder for touts to profit from buying iPhones in Hong Kong only to sell them on the black market in China.

From yesterday, all products bought online from Apple in Hong Kong will be ineligible for return or exchange unless they are defective, the company said on its website. Apple’s previous policy allowed 14 days for products to be returned in the city.

Every year after the release of new iPhones, vendors pop up on street corners in Hong Kong to hawk the new devices to those unable to secure their own supply. The city’s lower taxes and duties have long provided an incentive to buy there and re-sell to tourists or ship across the border to mainland customers unwilling to wait.

Apple is expected to unveil new iPhone models later this year with a hotly anticipated 10th anniversary edition that is said to include an overhauled look, people familiar with the matter have said. The device is said to include a new type of screen using organic light-emitting diode, curved glass and stainless-steel materials although supply constraints may mean it isn’t available until one or two months after the typical fall introduction.

When customers purchase in volume, such as buying four or more items of the same category, the US company charges a 25 per cent restocking fee per unit, according to its terms.

Apple declined to comment beyond its policy statement. The change in terms was reported earlier by the South China Morning Post. — Bloomberg