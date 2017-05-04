Apple Store along Singapore’s Orchard Road to open soon

The facade, dubbed ‘Apple Loves the Little Red Dot’. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, May 4 — Nearly a year and a half after news of its arrival first leaked, the Apple Store along Orchard Road appears ready to open its doors for business.

Yesterday, the barricades outside the store at Knightsbridge Mall were taken down — revealing a white facade with its store name “Apple Orchard Road”.

Three large red icons — consisting of a red apple, a heart, and a red dot — adorn the storefront. The icons have been dubbed “Apple Loves the Little Red Dot”, according to a press statement from the company today.

In addition, there are 12 smaller icons, representing local photographers, film makers, musicians, illustrators, developers and entrepreneurs who will be conducting a series of educational sessions.

These sessions will be open to customers at Apple Orchard Road once it is open.

TODAY understands that the store is opening soon, though no specific date has been announced. A CNBC report last week, citing unnamed sources, said the opening date would be on May 22.

Apple Orchard Road could occupy four floors of the Knightsbridge Mall — from Basement 1 to Level 3 — according to construction plans that were placed at the storefront’s barricade previously. In October 2015, news of the upcoming Apple Store first leaked when a former tenant at the mall, Pure Fitness, sent e-mails to its members saying it was closing to make way.

In November 2015, Singapore-based solar energy provider Sunseap Group said it was providing the Apple Store with 100 per cent clean energy using rooftop solar installations. Apple’s current corporate office at One North is also entirely powered by solar energy, making the company the first in Singapore to run exclusively on renewable energy. — TODAY