Apple rolls out iOS 11 with updated Control Center and new Files app

Apple first outlined iOS 11 in spring 2017, before confirming the mobile operating system's new features at the firm's September 12 keynote. ― AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 ― Tuesday, September 19, 2017, sees Apple roll out the latest update to its mobile operating system, three days after launching the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The update brings users of compatible devices an updated Control Center with boosted functionality and customisation options, as well as a host of other new features.

The most striking and probably the most-used feature of the update is the revamped Control Center, now with expanded functionality and more options for customisation. In fact, the Control Center can now be organised with users' favourite functions, with around 15 buttons free for customisation.

Another key new feature is the “Files” application. This lets users browse and organize all the different files on their device, including files present within the different applications installed on the device and in the cloud (via iCloud Drive or other services).

The iPad gets an all-new customisable “Dock,” making iOS feel somewhat reminiscent of macOS. Apple's tablet also gets drag and drop functionality for moving text, photos and files from one application to another. This all signals growing convergence between Apple's two operating systems.

Finally, Apple promises future augmented reality experiences thanks to the integration of a new platform aimed at developers directly into iOS 11. This lets developers work on projects of this kind using technology specific to Apple devices, from onboard digital cameras to the various motion sensors.

On a lighter note, iOS 11 also brings animated emojis and a “Do Not Disturb” function for when the smartphone user is driving.

To get the free iOS upgrade, go to Settings > General > Software Update. The operating system is announced as compatible with all Apple smartphones from the iPhone 5s onwards, as well as a host of tablets (all models of iPad Air and Pro, the fifth-gen iPad and all iPad mini models from the iPad mini 2), and the sixth generation iPod touch. ― AFP-Relaxnews