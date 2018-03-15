Apple goes family-friendly with new Families page

Parental control restrictions have existed on the iOS platform since iOS 2, which was released in 2010 with them being introduced in Mac OS with Mac OS X Tiger in 2005. — Apple Families screenshotCUPERTINO, March 15 — Apple’s created a new Families page making it easy for parents to understand their options when it comes to parental controls

There’s nothing new here feature-wise; consider it a one-stop page for parents to learn just how they can better manage technology usage for their children.

With very parent-centric copy, the site is a simple breakdown of how parents can manage what their kids do with Apple’s tech.

The webpage states: “You know your kids better than anyone. That’s why we’ve put a lot of thought into helping parents choose what their kids can do with their devices.”

Parental control restrictions have existed on the iOS platform since iOS 2, which was released in 2010 with them being introduced in Mac OS with Mac OS X Tiger in 2005.

Besides restricting what kids can access, purchase and view on Apple devices, parents also get a quick rundown on services such as Find My Friends and Find My iPhone – location trackers to help parents determine their children’s whereabouts.

The website is currently viewable here.