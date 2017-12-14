Apple evokes advances in autonomous vehicle technology

At Apple Park in the US, teams are working on making vehicles more autonomous. — Picture courtesy of AppleSAN FRANCISCO, Dec 13 — Rumours about the development of an autonomous and connected vehicle at Apple have been rife for months, although the brand has neither confirmed or denied the news.

Now, the firm's director of artificial intelligence research, Ruslan Salakhutdinov, has evoked the subject and the latest advances in the field at a recent conference, according to reports from American website Wired.

The test cars being used by Apple are all equipped with a multitude of cameras and sensors.

These help visualise all the pedestrians near the vehicle, whether they're crossing the street or on pavements — in all weather conditions and lighting conditions — even if they are hidden by other vehicles.

The system uses onboard artificial intelligence to analyze their movements, together with those of the vehicle, in order to limit the risk of collision or accidents.

The system also analyzes the road, as well as the surrounding environment, to evaluate all risk factors. Moreover, Apple is working on developing 3D maps, a project called SLAM (Simultaneous Localisation And Mapping), although no more details are known for the time being.

However, once developed, this kind of system could allow a vehicle to navigate autonomously in an environment that is perfectly mapped, regulated (observing speed limits, traffic signs etc) and secured.

Nothing truly revolutionary has yet been announced by Apple and, at this stage, it's unclear whether the firm is working on developing a car or an autonomous-driving system to equip models from partner manufacturers. In order to achieve its goals, Apple is apparently busy hiring engineers. — AFP-Relaxnews