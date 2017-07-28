Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Apple confirms killing off iPod Shuffle and Nano

Friday July 28, 2017
07:20 AM GMT+8

iPod Nano Generation 4 — Picture courtesy of Apple via AFPiPod Nano Generation 4 — Picture courtesy of Apple via AFPSAN FRANCISCO, July 28 — Tech giant Apple has confirmed the death of two of its legacy iPod models yesterday — the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano.

Both models have been officially discontinued and were removed from the Apple store yesterday, eliminating the two last versions of its music players not capable of running iOS apps.

Citing a need to streamline its offering (via The Verge), a spokesperson explained the move and said: “Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just US$199 (RM852) and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano.”

Apple first introduced the iPod Shuffle and the iPod Nano in 2005 as complementary products to the more expensive legacy iPod. The iconic iPod classic was discontinued in 2014. — AFP-Relaxnews

