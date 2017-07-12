Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Andy’s new face: How 3D tech is transforming surgery (VIDEO)

LONDON, July 12 ― The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, in the UK, is a world leader in facial reconstruction technology. Combining 3D printing and computer modeling, doctors and technicians have reduced surgery times and improved accuracy. Bloomberg meets patient Andy Hayes as doctors work to rebuild his face following cancer surgery. ― BloombergThe facial reconstruction unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital is amongst the world’s most advanced. ― Bloomberg picThe facial reconstruction unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital is amongst the world’s most advanced. ― Bloomberg pic

