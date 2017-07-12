Andy’s new face: How 3D tech is transforming surgery (VIDEO)

LONDON, July 12 ― The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, in the UK, is a world leader in facial reconstruction technology. Combining 3D printing and computer modeling, doctors and technicians have reduced surgery times and improved accuracy. Bloomberg meets patient Andy Hayes as doctors work to rebuild his face following cancer surgery. ― Bloomberg
Wednesday July 12, 2017
03:55 PM GMT+8
ICYMI
The Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policy
Tiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage services
Indonesia president inks decree to ban radical groups
Abramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watches
Advertisement
More stories
- Discounts, flash sales drive local online purchase, Shopee survey finds
- Electric guitar maker Fender jumps into online learning
- US researchers invent first battery-free cellphone
- After two delays, SpaceX launches broadband satellite for IntelSat (VIDEO)
- Surfer who saved world from WannaCry attack girds for next wave
Related Articles
Advertisement
MMO Instagram
Tweets by @themmailonline