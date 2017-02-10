Android Wear 2.0 launched with two new watches by LG

Android Wear 2.0 will feature on the new LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. — Picture courtesy of GoogleSAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 — Google has at last announced that Android Wear 2.0 will now be available, initially in the United States, on the all new LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. Originally planned for the autumn of 2016, this operating system update is loaded with new functionalities that will be of benefit to users of the latest generation of compatible smart watches.

Chief among the new features is the capacity to download applications from the new version of Google Play Store directly to the smart watch. Among the apps that have already been announced are Foursquare, Runkeeper, Runtastic, Uber, Google Fit, Google Maps, Google Messenger, Google Play Music, and Android Pay (for compatible countries). The other major innovation is the integration of Google Assistant, which is only available in English and German for the moment.

In the new interface, Android Wear offers a wider choice of watch faces that can be customized with information chosen by users (time, temperature, number of steps...), an updated notification system, more responsive applications, more settings, etc. The new version of Android Wear has also ushered in long awaited interactive features such as an on-screen keyboard and writing recognition that will allow users, for example, to use a finger to write a quick text message.

The launch of the new software is to be accompanied by two new Android Wear 2.0 watches, the LG Watch Style (1.2-inch circular screen) and the LG Watch Sport (1.38-inch screen), developed in close collaboration with Google. Both of these are now available in the United States and retail at US$249 (RM1106) and US$349 (RM1551) respectively. No information has been released on their future availability in France.

As always in these cases rollout will follow a pattern established by Android for smartphones, that is to say that Android Wear 2.0 will be progressively deployed by different brands and on specific models from LG (Watch Urbane, G Watch R, Asus (ZenWatch 2 and 3), Huawei (Watch), Lenovo (Moto 360 Gen 2 and Sport), Tag Heuer (Connected) and Fossil (Q Founder, Marshal and Wander). It should be noted that Samsung is now prioritizing its alternative Tizen system. — AFP-Relaxnews