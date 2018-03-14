Amazon’s Cloud Cam, new streaming option opens doors, literally

Compared to Google's Nest Security Camera and Netgear's Arlo, the Amazon Cloud Cam is considerably more affordable. — Picture courtesy of AmazonNEW YORK, March 14 — Amazon’s Cloud Cam, the discreet white security camera designed for a home or small workplace, now has an added feature that’ll bump up its usefulness.

Amazon’s Cloud Cam, a high-resolution security camera for the home, now comes with a special web link for live streaming or video replay, for larger screens.

Compared to Google’s Nest Security Camera and Netgear’s Arlo, the Amazon Cloud Cam is considerably more affordable, especially if homeowners want numerous cameras to provide a greater scope of surveillance.

Cloud Cam, which costs US$120 (RM467) for one and comes at discounted bundle rates, was launched with a Cloud Cam App, which meant many were viewing the footage on their smartphone only, but now Amazon has updated the service that will enable viewing on a larger screen by providing a web browser link that’ll allow direct streaming or replay on computers via cloudcam.amazon.com.

The security camera works with Alexa, which as of this week, is now compatible with iOS and Android tablets. It also functions with the company’s own smart speaker devices, Echo Show and Echo Spot, therefore opening up all sorts of voice command and viewing possibilities.

Paired with night vision and two-way audio communication, parents can sneak a peek or even comfort their sleeping children in the next rooms.

The Amazon Cloud Cam, with its 1080p HD resolution, is now also part of the brands ‘keyless’ solution for in-home delivery when you’re not there as well as guest entry. The idea is that, when having something delivered, you remotely unlock your door and then open the app or new web link to watch the delivery man drop off your package.

For Amazon Prime members, the Amazon Key comes bundled with one Cloud Cam and a compatible smart lock for US$199. — AFP-Relaxnews