Amazon floats Fire TV integration through Seiki, Westinghouse sets

Wednesday January 4, 2017
08:38 AM GMT+8

A file photo showing an Amazon Fire TV remote and generic display. — AFP picA file photo showing an Amazon Fire TV remote and generic display. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 4 — Online retail giant Amazon and Chinese electronics manufacturer Tongfang Global have agreed a deal to place the Fire TV platform within low-end 4K television sets from the Westinghouse, Seiki and Element brands.

Dates and prices for the 43 to 65 inch TV sets are yet to be announced, but the displays will include a microphone that makes Alexa-powered voice control a go, Variety reports.

As well as its own line of media players in Fire TV, Amazon launched subscription service and Netflix competitor Prime Video in 2006.

A slate of original programming includes The Grand Tour, featuring three experienced ex-hosts from the BBC's Top Gear series, award-winning family drama Transparent, and 2016's Golden Globes darling Mozart in the Jungle.

Season three of The Man in the High Castle was greenlit earlier on January 3, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

