AirAsia to organise first ‘hackathon’

AirAsia has joined the growing list of companies who run hackathons. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — As part of plans to turn AirAsia into a “digital airline”, the company is organising its first “hackathon,” to take place March 18-19, 2017.

Twenty selected teams — who must hail from one of the 26 countries covered by AirAsia — will compete in an 18-hour hackathon entitled AIRVOLUTION at the airline’s HQ in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Two of the three challenges have already been unveiled on the event website.

Corporate hackathons

AirAsia has joined the growing list of companies who run hackathons: Events that invite groups of computer engineers, coders, programmers, graphic designers and anyone involved in software development to collaborate together and compete against one another on tasks relevant to the company in exchange for prizes.

AirAsia ambitions

Much like rivals Emirates, Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines and British Airways have done previously, AirAsia is looking for ways of re-imagining the 13-year old company for the future, as well as to “spearhead innovation in the Asean region.” — AFP-Relaxnews