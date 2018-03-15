After Spectacles, Snap could have more connected glasses in the pipeline

In the meantime, Snapchat’s Spectacles are still on sale priced €149.99 (RM725.91). — AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, March 15 — As the updated version of Snapchat faces fierce criticism from users, its publisher, Snap, could be working on developing a new pair of connected glasses, according to US website TechCrunch.

Despite the popularity of its Snapchat platform, Snap is having a tumultuous time. The publisher still hasn’t found a viable economic model, and is now laying off about 10 per cent of its engineers. Moreover, Snapchat is struggling to win over new users, and its latest updates have caused a fierce backlash from users of the social network, including the highly influential Kylie Jenner. In its search for fresh impetus, Snap could reportedly be looking at developing a new pair of connected, augmented-reality-focused smart glasses.

In fact, several projects are reportedly being studied, including a pair of glasses with two onboard cameras, which could come to market in 2019. The glasses would supposedly offer AR-related functionalities. Indeed, AR seems to be something of a trademark for Snap, which already offers a host of AR animations on Snapchat and even unveiled a surprising augmented-reality art platform with Jeff Koons in 2017. indeed, several of the artist’s works can be admired virtually in sites all around the world.

The prospect of launching a new pair of smart glasses appears particularly risky since the firm’s current offering, dubbed Spectacles, haven’t proved a huge hit among consumers, with just 150,000 models sold worldwide.

Snap’s Spectacles first landed in the US in fall 2016. They let wearers record 10-second video clips, to share moments and experiences with friends directly from a first-person perspective. Rather than relying on traditional distribution networks, Snap sold its glasses online and via Snapbots, mobile vending machines located via the Spectacles website. Perhaps that goes some way to explain the limited sales figures. — AFP-Relaxnews