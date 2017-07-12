Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

A smartphone for hardcore adventurers (VIDEO)

Wednesday July 12, 2017
09:54 AM GMT+8

The Crosscall Trekker-X3 costs €549.90. — Picture courtesy of CrosscallThe Crosscall Trekker-X3 costs €549.90. — Picture courtesy of CrosscallSAN FRANCISCO, July 12 — Going on vacation doesn’t mean you have to leave your love of tech behind. Anyone who’s decided to spend the summer in an extreme environment will be in need of tough equipment, including a smartphone that can withstand all kinds of weather.

Unveiled at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the Crosscall Trekker-X3 is a 5-inch screen, Full HD (1080p) smartphone with a reinforced body and a Gorilla Glass 4 screen enabling it to withstand the most extreme conditions and temperatures. According to the manufacturer, it is waterproof in fresh, salt and chlorinated water, and can even withstand mud and dust. It’s also equipped with a suite of sensors (it has an inbuilt thermometer, altimeter, barometer, compass, etc.).

Although it’s thicker and more robust than the average smartphone, the Crosscall Trekker-X3’s clean design gives it a stylish appearance. The phone’s French manufacturer says it was designed to “get away from it all and live the unexpected.” In terms of toughness, a metal plate has been built in to maintain rigidity, and bumpers have been added to the most sensitive parts of the phone.

The Trekker-X3 has a 16MP main camera, but more importantly, it has multiple sensors to measure the outdoor temperature, humidity levels, and atmospheric pressure.

The Crosscall Trekker-X3 is priced at €549.90 (RM2,710). — AFP-Relaxnews

