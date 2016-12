A pro photographer spends the day reviewing iPhone 7 Plus in New York (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 30 — Bloomberg followed photographer Benjamin Lowy around the streets of New York City to test out the new iPhone 7 Plus camera and see how it fares as a professional image-making tool.

Check out the beautiful shots of New York that Lowy took and find out what he thinks of the latest iPhone. — Bloomberg

A picture shot with the iPhone 7 Plus by professional photographer Benjamin Lowy in this screenshot from the Bloomberg video. — Picture by Benjamin Lowy via Bloomberg