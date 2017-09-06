Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

A barcode scanner makes recycling a cinch (VIDEO)

Wednesday September 6, 2017
08:45 PM GMT+8

PARIS, Sept 6 — Confused about whether or not to recycle your discarded packaging?

Recycling can prove a challenge to people new to the practice — Picture by Choo Choy MayRecycling can prove a challenge to people new to the practice — Picture by Choo Choy MayFrench start-up Uzer says Eugene - its recycling barcode scanner - is the answer.

A connected smartphone app rewards users for their conscientiousness.

Uzer has signed up various retailers to the scheme and has a database of more than 200,000 products.

The app can also automatically add replacements of your discarded items to an online shopping basket.

Eugene works on double-A batteries which will last for six months, as power is only used when the motion sensor recognises movement.

Available in France for €99 (RM499.80), it will launch in the UK and North America next year.

Eugene was displayed at this week’s IFA tech fair in Berlin. — Reuters

