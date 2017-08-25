45.4-megapixel snaps with the Nikon D850 (VIDEO)

Prices start at US$3,299.95 for the camera body, which can be equipped with a wide variety of Nikkor lenses including wide-angle lenses. — Handout via AFPLONDON, Aug 25 — Nikon presents the D850, its new full-frame DSLR. The high-end successor to the D810 will be available in stores next month. Prices start at US$3,299.95 (RM14,112.94).

The new model, which according to Nikon, offers the perfect combination of resolution, speed and light sensitivity, has created a sensation with its high-definition FX format CMOS sensor that can capture 45.7 million pixels, and produce files of up to 45.4 million pixels. All of this promises to deliver exceptionally detailed images in RAW files that can be sized in FX mode (from 11.4 MP to 45.4 MP), DX, Square, 5:4 or 1:2 aspect ratios, depending on the photographer's needs. All of these are available at a shooting speed of seven frames per second, and even at nine frames per second with an optional battery grip.

The Expeed 5 processor has the sensitivity to deliver images ranging from 64 to 25,600 ISO, expandable from 32 to 102,400 ISO (equivalent), and all of this range is available for 4K shooting. As well as capturing standard and time-lapse video in 4K resolution, the Nikon D850 can also record slow motion in full HD.

Finally, Nikon has built the D850 with improved dust and water-drop resistance to ensure that it will continue to function in extreme conditions. At the same time, all of the device's buttons are illuminated to facilitate working in low-light.

Prices start at US$3,299.95 for the camera body, which can be equipped with a wide variety of Nikkor lenses including wide-angle lenses. — AFP-Relaxnews