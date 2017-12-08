300-drone flying sculpture makes maiden voyage in Miami

‘Franchise Freedom’ is seen during Art Basel in Miami Beach 2017. — AFP picMIAMI, Dec 8 — A flying sculpture titled Franchise Freedom by Amsterdam-based Studio Drift made its world premiere on Wednesday during Art Basel in Miami Beach, sending 300 illuminated drones into the sky above South Beach.

The drones, created by Studio Drift and presented in partnership with BMW, mimic a flock of starlings as they alight in a work that combines technology, science and art, their movement orchestrated by algorithms at a large scale, as BMW explains.

Each autonomous drone is equipped with a light source to create an illuminated work that is visible after the Miami Beach sunset.

In imitating flock movement, Amsterdam-based artists Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta of Studio Drift, set out to expose the tension between individual freedom and “safety in numbers,” and the balance between group and individual, according to BMW. To accomplish this, the duo studied starlings’ natural flight patterns, then translated them into software that was embedded within the drones.

A private inaugural performance on December 6 marked the world premiere of Franchise Freedom, which will now be presented — weather permitting — in nightly shows at 8pm through December 10, the final day of Art Basel Miami Beach. The sculpture will take flight between 32nd and 33rd Street off Collins Avenue behind the Faena Hotel Miami Beach and is visible from a distance, say its presenters. — AFP-Relaxnews