Zylane touched by gold dedication from Hua Wei

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Zylane Lee Yhing Huey was surprised and touched when she found out that her partner Gan Hua Wei had dedicated her gold medal to her.

Hua Wei won the gold medal in the solo technical routine event yesterday, after scoring 73.8386 points, 0.0133 points ahead of Singapore’s Debbie Soh Li Fei who secured the silver medal.

The dedication showed their close friendship, which helped them to secure the silver medal in the duet technical routine event today.

“We spent much more time together than with our family members. We swim for each other no matter we are up or down, we do our training together.

“She is like my sister, whenever she swims I’ll be there for her and when I swim, she will be there for me,” said Zylane, who won the silver in the solo free routine yesterday.

In the duet technical routine today, Zylane and Hua Wei secured the silver medal after accumulating 74.3659 points, 0.8132 points behind their arch rivals, the Singaporean pair of Miya Yong Hsing-Debbie Soh Li Fei.

Indonesian pair, Anisa Feritrianti-Claudia Megawati Suyanto took the bronze with 68.9504 points while another national pair, Chai Jia Yue-Wong Mei Teng, finished in fourth place with 68.9187 points.

Meanwhile, Hua Wei said that Zylane had always been there to support her whatever the situation.

“Training is so hard and sometimes emotional things happen but we have each other.

“It’s okay to get silver and we will try harder to get a better result in our next event,” she added.

Although they were confident of notching another gold medal today, Hua Wei admitted that in subjective sports, only judges would decide the marks for the swimmers.

Both Zylane and Hua Wei will compete in the duet free routine on Sunday. — Bernama