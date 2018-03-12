Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Zverev falls in opener in Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev slumped to a shock defeat to unheralded Joao Sousa in his opening match at the ATP Indian Wells Masters. ― Reuters picAlexander Zverev slumped to a shock defeat to unheralded Joao Sousa in his opening match at the ATP Indian Wells Masters. ― Reuters picINDIAN WELLS, March 12 — World number five Alexander Zverev slumped to a shock 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 defeat to unheralded Joao Sousa in his opening match at the ATP Indian Wells Masters last night.

Portugal’s Sousa, who is ranked 85th in the world, advances to the third round where he will face Canadian No 1 Milos Raonic who beat 17-year-old countryman Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4.

The 20-year-old Zverev had a breakthrough year in 2017, winning five titles including Montpellier, Munich, Washington, Rome and Montreal.

The German was hoping to continue that surge at Indian Wells, but couldn’t get past Sousa despite blasting 14 aces in the two-hour-23-minute marathon. — AFP

