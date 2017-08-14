Zverev climbs to career high 7th in ATP rankings

Alexander Zverev addresses the fans after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland 6-3, 6-4 in the final during day ten of the Rogers Cup, August 13, 2017 in Montreal. — AFP picPARIS, Aug 14 — German Alexander Zverev rose one spot to a career high seventh in the ATP rankings released today following his victory at last week’s Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The 20-year-old stunned Swiss great Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 in yesterday’s final to win his second Masters 1000 title of the year, having beaten Novak Djokovic in the Rome title clash in May.

The biggest mover, though, was 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who climbed 76 places to 67th after reaching the semi-finals in Montreal, beating world number two Rafael Nadal along the way.

Briton Andy Murray retained the No.1 spot but will lose it to either Spain’s Nadal or Federer at the end of the week.

Murray is injured and will sit out the Cincinnati Masters, where he reached the final last year.

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 7,750pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,555

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,145

4. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,780

5. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5,325

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5,155

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,470 (+1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,030 (-1)

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,285

10. Milos Raonic (CAN) 3,230

11. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,070

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,770

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,560

14. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,425 (+2)

15. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,390 (-1)

16. Jack Sock (USA) 2,335 (+1)

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,305 (-2)

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,220

19. John Isner (USA) 2,110

20. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,060

Selected others:

67. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 721 (+76)

— AFP