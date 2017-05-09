Zii Jia leads Malaysian players into second round at Indonesia International meet

Picture shows Lee Zii Jia (right) with men's badminton coach Indra Wijaya at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara February 10, 2016. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Malaysian top junior shuttler, Lee Zii Jia led the country's charge into the second round at the Indonesia International Challenge Badminton Tournament in Surabaya, Indonesia today.

Lee, the fifth seed, however, was stretched to play for an hour before scoring a hard-fought 21-23, 21-11 and 21-18 win against unheralded host player Alberto Alvin Yulianto in the opening round at the Sudirman Badminton Hall, according to Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www.bwfbadminton.com.

Accompanying him to the next round are two other national players – ninth seeded Tan Jia Wei and 10th seeded Cheam June Wei, who got past their respective opponents.

Tan edged Muhammad Tan Elaf Wei of Indonesia; winning in 21-17 and 21-14 while Cheam dislodge Kartikey Gulshan Kumar of India;21-13 and 21-11 in the fourth-tier competition, offering total prize money of US$10,000 (RM43,479).

Fifth seed, Lim Yin Fun and S. Kisona also made it to the next round after securing victories against their Indonesian opponents in the first round in the women's singles event. — Bernama

RESULTS:

(Note: All Malaysian unless stated and [ ] denotes seedings)

Men' Singles:

[13] Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (INA) bt Yeoh Seng Zoe 17-21, 21-19, 21-15

[9] Tan Jia Wei bt Muhammad Tan Elaf Wei (INA) 21-17, 21-14

Ilham Sri Yulianto (INA) bt Jimmy Tay Yu Lun 14-21, 21-14, 21-17

[10] Cheam June Wei bt Kartikey Gulshan Kumar (IND) 21-13, 21-11

Abhyansh Singh (INA) bt Low Ming Jun 21-11, 21-13

[12] Megananda Reksy Aureza (INA) bt Tee Kai Wun 21-12, 17-21, 21-11

Vicky Angga Saputra (INA) bt Ng Jing Ping 19-21, 21-19, 21-11

Fathurrahman Fauzi (INA) bt Chew Yi Xin 21-19, 21-7

[5] Lee Zii Jia bt Alberto Alvin Yulianto (INA) 21-23, 21-11, 21-18

Women's Singles:

[8] Gabriela Meilani Moningka (INA) bt Zuelaikha Idris 21-9, 21-13

S. Kisona bt Ni Made Pranita Sulistya Devi (INA) 21-14, 21-14

Ghaidu Nurul Ghaniyu (INA) bt M. Thinaah 18-21, 22-20, 21-18

[5] Lim Yin Fun bt Putri Ayu Desiderianti (INA) 21-12, 21-9

Women's Doubles:

Desiree Siow Hao Shan/Ti Wei Chyi bt Dinda Dwi Cahyaning/Nakhla Aufa Dhiya

Ulhaq (INA) 12-21, 21-17, 21-18

Soong Fie Cho/Tee Jing Yi bt Aisyah Nuraini/Enzelica Susanto (INA) 21-12, 21-13

Anggit Warastiwi/Dara Sri Yuliani (INA) bt Lim Jee Lynn/Tan Sueh Jeou 19-21, 22-20, 21-17