Zidane drops Bale despite Ronaldo ban

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with his team mates after winning the Spanish Super Cup. ― Reuters picMADRID, Aug 17 ― Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane dropped Gareth Bale to the bench despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo through suspension for the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup at home to Barcelona yesterday.

Madrid hold a 3-1 first leg lead as they look set to claim a seventh trophy of Zidane's short reign.

Despite an impressive win at the Camp Nou on Sunday, Zidane makes three changes with Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio replacing Casemiro, Bale and Isco.

Bale has failed to score in six appearances since the start of pre-season and hasn't found the net against Barca in five games since scoring the winner in the Copa del Rey final in 2014.

Earlier yesterday, Ronaldo blasted his five-game for pushing the referee after he was sent-off in the first leg as “persecution” after his appeal was rejected.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde also makes three changes from the side beaten in his first game in charge with Javier Mascherano, Andre Gomes and Sergi Roberto replacing Aleix Vidal, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Deulofeu. ― AFP