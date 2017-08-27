Zhi-Jie skates his way to gold

Malaysian athlete Julian Yee Zhi- Jie representing the country in the senior men free skating event at Damansara Perdana. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Julian Yee Zhi-Jie won the judges hearts with dazzling performances in the men’s individual figure skating event in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games which concluded at Ice Arena, Empire City in Petaling Jaya today.

The judges awarded the 20 -year-old 205.43 points overall for his performances to the beat of both slow and fast music in in the short programme yesterday and the free skating part today.

He scored 132.40 points today and 73.03 points in the short programme.

“The crowds are amazing and that kept me going and I just wanted to perform for them. My next major competition is in one month in Germany, that is the Olympic qualifiers for the 2018 winter Olympics and I really hope I can do my very best,” he told reporters after the prize-giving ceremony.

Teammate Chew Kai Xiang took the bronze with 145.52 points overall while Michael Christian Martinez of the Philippines won the silver (171.63 points).

As for the women’s category, Aneeta Lingam and Aina Sorfina Mohd Aminudin finished in fifth and last place. Singapore’s Shuran Yu and Chloe Xuanling Ing won the gold and silver while Alisson Krystle Perticheto of the Philppines the bronze.

This was the first time ice skating featured in the biennial Games. — Bernama