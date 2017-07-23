Zaha says United, Liverpool fans call him ‘black monkey’

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action against Liverpool’s Joe Gomez during their Premier League Asia Trophy match in Hong Kong July 19, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 23 — Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has accused Manchester United and Liverpool fans of calling him a “black monkey” on social media.

“If Man United and Liverpool fans feel better by calling me a black monkey in my messages... feel free to carry on if it makes your day better,” the former Manchester United player posted on Instagram after his team’s 2-0 win over West Brom in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong yesterday.

Palace manager Frank de Boer had earlier said the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international needed greater protection from referees after he received rough treatment during yesterday’s match. — Reuters