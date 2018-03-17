Zabaleta calls for unity as West Ham prepare for tough finish

West Ham United’s Mark Noble, James Collins, Pablo Zabaleta and Cheikhou Kouyate react during their match against Burnley at the London Stadium in London March 11, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 17 — West Ham United’s players must pull together and improve their performances in the home stretch of a difficult season as they bid to stay in the Premier League, defender Pablo Zabaleta said at the end of the club’s training camp in Miami.

West Ham are 16th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone, and have spent the last week training in Florida to prepare for a crucial run of games including meetings with Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

“Hopefully we can perform well enough to keep West Ham in the Premier League,” Zabaleta, who arrived from Manchester City in the close season, told West Ham’s website.

“We will try. We know we have to do better than we have done in the last three games.

“It’s been a difficult season in terms of injuries and many things that sometimes have affected the team. To the fans all we can say is thanks for the great support... they are amazing,” the 33-year-old Argentine added.

West Ham have lost four out of their last five league games, including the last three in a row.

Last weekend’s 3-0 defeat by Burnley at the London Stadium saw several pitch invasions and ugly scenes in the stands, including some fans taunting the club owners.

West Ham’s supporters are unhappy about the club’s move from the Upton Park stadium which was their home from 1904-2016.

“I do really understand sometimes the frustration of the fans when things don’t go like everyone expects, but those tough periods, we all need to be together,” Zabaleta said.

“It’s the only reason to go forward, to be united. Us as players, we know we have to do better on the field.”

West Ham’s next game is at home to Southampton on March 31, with improved security measures in place at their home ground. — Reuters