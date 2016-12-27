Youngsters on the right path to winning British Junior Open

Jessica and Heng Wai will compete in the Pontefract Junior Open starting today as lead-up to the British Juniors. — Picture by Roslan Hisam

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Youngster Wong Heng Wai wants to end her international title drought by winning the British Junior Open next month (Jan 2-6).

The 13-year-old will compete in the Under-15 category and feels if she can make the quarterfinals in Sheffield, then it’s anyone’s game.

Heng Wai has had a decent year.

She had two wins over last year’s Under-13 champion, Jessica Keng.

The first was in the Asian Junior Championships quarterfinals and the second in the Borneo Junior Open final in Kuching.

However, Jessica snapped her losing streak when she clinched the Under-15 REDTone International KL Junior Open with a hard-fought 3-11, 14-12, 11-7, 11-8 victory.

“It was a close match,” said Heng Wai.

“After the second set she gained momentum and her shots were clinical while I made some costly mistakes.

“My goal now is to win the British Open. That would be my best ever achievement.”

This year’s Under-15 champion Aifa Azman will not be defending her title — she will play in the Under-17s.

That opens the door for Heng Wai, the joint third-fourth seed and Jessica, seeded joint fifth-eight seed, to launch an assault.

Jessica, who hails from Kota Kinabalu, was awarded a wildcard by Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia.

The 14-year-old oozes confidence in keeping with her bubbly personality, a contrast to the mild-mannered Heng Wai.

“I’ve had a topsy-turvy year, coupled with loss of form and injuries,” said Jessica.

“That made it tough to build momentum before tournaments.

“However, I feel my game’s coming along nicely and I’m starting to improve.

“Besides Heng Wai, I beat this year’s Under-13 British Junior champion Sana Mahmoud Ibrahim of Egypt during the Penang leg of the national circuit.

“I believe a semi-final berth is attainable. Anything more will be a bonus.”