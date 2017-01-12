Young hearts inspired by wonder goal

Some of the fans who turned up to greet Faiz at KLIA yesterday. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali SEPANG, Jan 12 — Rain or shine, sports fans will come and support their heroes and that is exactly what Faiz Subri discovered yesterday.

The Fifa Puskas Award winner for the most beautiful goal in 2016, returned from Zurich and was met by an entourage of faithful supporters waiting to have a glimpse of their hero.

Among them was 13-year-old Aafiq Akmal Rozaidie, who skipped school to be at KLIA.

“I used every possible gadget to vote for Faiz. I am so happy I managed to catch him,” said the boy who was on crutches due to a sporting injury.

Aafiq was accompanied by around 250 other supporters at the main stage area of the departure hall around 4pm.

Among the sea of supporters was National Football Development Programme caretaker, 26-year-old Faez Redzuan Zaki.

“We are extremely proud of Faiz’s accomplishment and couldn’t miss the opportunity to support our hero on his return,” he said.

“I came here with the team because they wanted to see Faiz. It’s an encouragement for them to do better.

“There’s nothing more I could ask for than a sportsman who is able to motivate and inspire the younger generation,” said Faez

For 15-year-old Izzul Azmi, Faiz’s goal for Penang against Pahang on Feb 16 last year gave him an injection of hope.

“I couldn’t help but be impressed by what Faiz has accomplished,” said Izzul.

“My football idol used to be Lionel Messi but watching Faiz’s spectacular goal inspires me more than Messi ever could.”

“Every young footballer wants to be like Faiz now,” he said.

Separately, Faiz was recognised for his feats by Malaysian Book of Records as the first Malaysian to receive an award by Fifa.

He said he was overwhelmed by the support he received but was geared up to be ready for the kickoff of this season’s Malaysia League on Jan 21.

Penang’s first match is against Selangor.