Youngest Sea Games contestant nine-year-old Adam Yoong shines with waterski tricks gold

Tuesday August 29, 2017
05:40 PM GMT+8

The youngest KL2017 SEA games athlete Adam Hanifah Yoong, 9, shows off the gold medal that he won in the men's water ski tricks event at the Putrajaya Watersports Complex here, today. — Bernama picThe youngest KL2017 SEA games athlete Adam Hanifah Yoong, 9, shows off the gold medal that he won in the men's water ski tricks event at the Putrajaya Watersports Complex here, today. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Malaysia’s youngest SEA Games athlete Adam Yoong Hanifah, 9, today bagged the country’s fourth waterski gold at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017).

Adam scored 3,860 points in the men’s individual tricks event to beat Indonesia’s Dimas Ridho Suprihono (3,440 points) for the gold while the bronze went to another Indonesian, Fabrianto Kadir (3,140 points).

“I’m am so happy to win. I gave the best that I could ...Thank you for all the support and I will continue to do my best in the future,” Adam told reporters later.

The nations’s water skiing darling Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah, 14, secured two gold today – in the jump and tricks events. She also won the women’s overall gold on Saturday.

In the jump event, Aaliyah did 32.6m to edge Indonesia’s Rossi Amir (30.8m) to the gold while the bronze went to another Indonesian, Nur Alimah Priambodo (27.6m).

“I was not the favourite to win gold for jump but I did. I’m ecstatic for being able to do the best that I could,” she said.

In the tricks, Aaliyah landed 5,880 points for the gold, beating silver medallist Sabelle Kee of Singapore (3,450 points) and Indonesia’s Nur Alimah took the bronze with 3,380 points.

Aaliyah also delivered a silver today in the women’s slalom category. — Bernama

